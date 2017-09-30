Vijayadashami LIVE: Mohan Bhagwat to Speak at RSS Headquarters Shortly, LK Advani in Attendance

As India celebrates Vijayadashami or Dussehra today, top government and opposition leaders will take part in key events and rallies. The first such event would be RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Vijayadashami speech at the group’s headquarters in Nagpur, where BJP veteran LK Advani is also present. At 6pm, PM Narendra Modi will attend celebrations at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan. At the same time, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi will attend a Luv Kush Ramlila event in the national capital.
