Vijayadashami LIVE: Mohan Bhagwat to Speak at RSS Headquarters Shortly, LK Advani in Attendance

News18.com | September 30, 2017, 8:07 AM IST
As India celebrates Vijayadashami or Dussehra today, top government and opposition leaders will take part in key events and rallies. The first such event would be RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Vijayadashami speech at the group’s headquarters in Nagpur, where BJP veteran LK Advani is also present. At 6pm, PM Narendra Modi will attend celebrations at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan. At the same time, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi will attend a Luv Kush Ramlila event in the national capital.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 30, 2017 8:04 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation at Ramleela Maidan at the Red Fort around 6 pm. At the same time, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will be speaking at the Lav Kush Ramlila.

Sep 30, 2017 7:59 am (IST)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will speak at the right-wing organisation's headquarters at Nagpur around 8:15 am. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, LK Advani are present at the venue.

Sep 30, 2017 7:49 am (IST)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as well as the Shiv Sena will address their supporters on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Sep 30, 2017 7:46 am (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind kicked off Vijaya Dashami celebrations as he took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Greetings to fellow citizens on Vijaya Dashami, a celebration of victory of good over evil. Shubho Bijoya!"

