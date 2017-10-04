Violence Over Moustache: Another Dalit Youth Attacked in Gujarat

After a Dalit man in Gujarat’s Limbodara village was attacked for sporting a moustache, his relative was on Tuesday slashed by two men on a bike.Digant Maheria (17), a cousin of 24-year-old Piyush Parmar, was allegedly slashed on his back with a blade by two bike-borne men while he was returning home from school on Tuesday afternoon, police said.Piyush Parmar was allegedly thrashed by members of the Rajput community on September 25 and was accompanied by Digant when the incident took place, his kin have claimed."He received some cuts behind his back in the attack. We have started the process of filing a FIR in the case," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kalol division) V N Solanki said.According to Digant's uncle Kirit Maheria, his nephew was attacked because Piyush had earlier lodged a FIR against the upper caste men."Digant was present when Piyush was thrashed. On Tuesday, two men, who were wearing masks, intercepted Digant when he was returning home after giving his exam. The bikers told Digant that they have received Rs 1.5 lakh to attack those who had lodged the FIR," alleged Kirit."Before Digant could understand anything, one of them attacked him with a blade and made several cuts on his back. Digant received deep wounds in the attack. He is now out of danger," he claimed.On September 29, one Krunal Maheria (30) of the same village had alleged in his complaint that he was assaulted by some Rajput men for "sporting a moustache".(With PTI inputs)