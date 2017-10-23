Vishal's Film Company Raided Over Alleged Non-Payment of Rs 50 Lakh TDS

Chennai: The Income Tax department on Monday raided Tamil actor Vishal’s production house for allegedly not depositing TDS amounting to Rs 50 lakh.Initial reports had said that the raids were conducted by the GST Intelligence team, which in turn led to speculation that it was a fallout of the actor’s spat with BJP leader H Raja over the movie Mersal.The reports, however, were denied by the GST Intelligence. "It is to clarify that the officers of DGGSTI have not conducted any such search operations and the news which is being circulated is factually incorrect and false," Joint Director of DGGSTI PVK Rajasekhar said in a release.Sources in the Income Tax Department too clarified that the raids were conducted by them.Vishal Film Factory has reportedly assured the I-T department that the pending TDS would be deposited in two to three instalments. The department has issued summons to the company to appear on Friday.Vishal had a day earlier accused BJP leader H Raja of advocating piracy by watching Vijay-starrer Mersal online, a charge rejected by latter.The spat between the two had escalated a controversy over the movie Mersal which kicked up a row with the BJP taking exception to references on GST in some scenes.Actor Vijay's fans have been reportedly circulating the contentious scenes through mobile phones. "I don't have the patience to watch a two-and-a-half hour movie. This entire episode shows that whoever opposes the BJP are supporting Vijay, and this is expected," Raja had said.Hitting back, Vishal said: "Dear Mr H Raja, as a leader and prominent personality, you are advocating piracy and blatantly agreeing to it." The actor also said he wondered "how a political leader like you could watch a pirated version of a film (online)" and added that it "sets a bad example".BJP leaders, including Raja, a national secretary in the party, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, have been demanding that the "incorrect" references be deleted from the big-budget flick.