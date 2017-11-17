'Locked Up With No Food' in Munich Lounge, Visually Challenged Indian Activist Takes On Lufthansa
The incident, Goyal said, occurred on (November 13) when she was waiting for a connecting flight to Mumbai at the Munich airport.
@lufthansa i am a #blind #traveller who was locked up in your #disability #assistance lounge at #munich #airport yesterday with no food no access to leave," Goyal said in a series of tweets the next day ( Photo: Nidhi Goyal/Twitter)
New Delhi/Munich: Visually challenged gender activist Nidhi Goyal, has alleged that she was "locked up" inside the passenger carrier's disability assistance lounge at Munich airport while waiting for her flight to Mumbai.
The incident, Goyal said, occurred on Monday (November 13) when she was waiting for a connecting flight to Mumbai at the Munich airport. She was flying by Lufthansa Airlines.
"@lufthansa i am a #blind #traveller who was locked up in your #disability #assistance lounge at #munich #airport yesterday with no food no access to leave," Goyal said in a series of tweets the next day.
"#humiliated #helpless, #forced, #denied i had to endure the next few hours till it ws time to board. unacceptable behaviour towards a #disabled #person."
"i dont think you are #trained in or #sensitive to rights of #persons with #disabilities. ur new aricrafts also exhibit that. individual call buttons on touch screen how is a blind passenger supposed to use it? #UNCRPD #universal #design."
Responding, Lufthansa said in a statement: "We are sorry to hear about Ms Goyal's encounter in Munich."
"At this point, we are investigating the incident to ensure comprehensive understanding relating to all parties involved. We appreciate your understanding for the time being."
@lufthansa i am a #blind #traveller who was locked up in your #disability #assistance lounge at #munich #airport yesterday with no food no access to leave— Nidhi Goyal (@saysnidhigoyal) November 14, 2017
it was mentioned on my ticket blind passenger needs assistance. and i had mentioned my requests to the staff that had assisted in the morning to reach the lounge. where else was i suppose to book for services i asked her #disability #travel #assistance #misbehaviour— Nidhi Goyal (@saysnidhigoyal) November 14, 2017
I was locked in a lounge by Lufthansa staff, accuses @saysnidhigoyal .— News18 (@CNNnews18) November 16, 2017
Listen in to her story. #India360 with @ArunodayM pic.twitter.com/jvwrRsr9HF
