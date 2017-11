VITEEE 2018 Online Application Process Begins for Vellore Institute of Technology, Apply Before 15th Mar 2018

General Candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹1150/- via Debit/Credit card or Net Banking

NRI candidates need to pay 50USD via Credit Card





Candidates born on or after 1st July 1996 can apply

Candidates who qualified +2 with aggregate 60% marks and above in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology.

SC/ST and North Eastern State Candidates are given relaxation in marks of 10% in aggregate marks of +2 or its equivalent.

Regular/Full-time students and students from a formal education of a recognised institution can apply.

‘NIOS’ candidates can also apply.





PCME will comprise of 125 questions, out of which 40 questions will be for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English, each

PCBE will comprise of 125 questions, out of which 40 questions will be for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 5 questions for English

PCME and PCBE Exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT) and in MCQ form. Examination duration will be 2:30 hours per exam. The examination will be conducted in 3 sessions per day.





There is no negative marking for wrong answers



VITEEE 2018 Online Application Process has been initiated by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on its official website - vit.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the online application form for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2018 is 15March 2018. VITEEE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted from 4April 2018 to 15April 2018 across India. Candidates eligible and interested for the same can apply online by following the steps given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - vit.ac.in Step 2 – Under Admissions tab, click on ‘VITEEE-2018 – Open (B.Tech Admission)’Step 3 – Go through the detailsStep 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’Step 5 – Click on ‘New Applicant’Step 6 – Enter details and registerStep 7 – Enter your registration ID and Password received via. MailStep 8 – Enter asked details and submitStep 9 – Pay application fees via. Debit/Credit card or Net BankingStep 10 – Upload photo and signatureStep 11 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further referenceSession I – 9:00AM to 11:30AMSession II – 12:30PM – 3:00PMSession III – 4:00PM – 6:30PM