VITEEE 2018 Online Application Process Begins for Vellore Institute of Technology, Apply Before 15th Mar 2018
The last date for the submission of the online application form for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2018 is 15th March 2018.
VITEEE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted from 4th April 2018 to 15th April 2018 across India.
VITEEE 2018 Online Application Process has been initiated by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on its official website - vit.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the online application form for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2018 is 15th March 2018. VITEEE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted from 4th April 2018 to 15th April 2018 across India. Candidates eligible and interested for the same can apply online by following the steps given below.
How to apply for VITEEE 2018 Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - vit.ac.in
Step 2 – Under Admissions tab, click on ‘VITEEE-2018 – Open (B.Tech Admission)’
Step 3 – Go through the details
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 5 – Click on ‘New Applicant’
Step 6 – Enter details and register
Step 7 – Enter your registration ID and Password received via. Mail
Step 8 – Enter asked details and submit
Step 9 – Pay application fees via. Debit/Credit card or Net Banking
Step 10 – Upload photo and signature
Step 11 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Direct link
Application Fees:
Eligibility Criteria:
Entrance Examination Pattern:
Session I – 9:00AM to 11:30AM
Session II – 12:30PM – 3:00PM
Session III – 4:00PM – 6:30PM
Application Fees:
- General Candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹1150/- via Debit/Credit card or Net Banking
- NRI candidates need to pay 50USD via Credit Card
Eligibility Criteria:
- Candidates born on or after 1st July 1996 can apply
- Candidates who qualified +2 with aggregate 60% marks and above in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology.
- SC/ST and North Eastern State Candidates are given relaxation in marks of 10% in aggregate marks of +2 or its equivalent.
- Regular/Full-time students and students from a formal education of a recognised institution can apply.
- ‘NIOS’ candidates can also apply.
Entrance Examination Pattern:
- PCME will comprise of 125 questions, out of which 40 questions will be for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English, each
- PCBE will comprise of 125 questions, out of which 40 questions will be for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 5 questions for English
- PCME and PCBE Exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT) and in MCQ form. Examination duration will be 2:30 hours per exam. The examination will be conducted in 3 sessions per day.
Session I – 9:00AM to 11:30AM
Session II – 12:30PM – 3:00PM
Session III – 4:00PM – 6:30PM
- There is no negative marking for wrong answers
