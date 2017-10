VMOU RSCIT September 2017 Exam Result Declared at rkcl.vmou.ac.in

VMOU RSCIT September 2017 Exam result has been released by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University on its official website - vmou.ac.in.VMOU, Kota had conducted the Rajasthan State Certificate on Information Technology - RSCIT September 2017 exam on 17th September, last month on behalf of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL). The answer key for the same was released by the varsity on September 19th, 2017.Candidates who had appeared in VMOU RS-CIT September 2017 test were allowed to raise objections till September 24th, 2017. Candidates awaiting the result of RS-CIT September 2017 exam can follow the instructions below to check their result online.Step 1: Visit the official website - vmou.ac.in Step 2: Click on RS-CIT Examination Result 16/July/2017Step 3: It will take you to another page - https://rkcl.vmou.ac.in/ Step 4: Click on View Result tab given in front of 17 Sep 2017Step 5: It will take you to https://rkcl.vmou.ac.in/result.aspx Step 6: Select your district and search by Roll Number or Name and DOBStep 7: Enter details and submitStep 8: Download your result and take a print outRajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited conducts the Rajasthan State Certificate on Information Technology four times in a year and certifies the e-learning competency of candidates. RSCIT is an important computer course certification in the state of Rajasthan which enables candidates to secure various jobs in the Digital medium.The course covers topics like MS-Word, MS-Excel, MS-Powerpoint, and Internet to make candidates digitally literate. The course duration is 132 hours or 3 months and can be covered in Hindi as well as English medium.