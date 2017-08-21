Voter Has Every Right Under RTI to Know What his MPs, Ministers are Doing: CIC

New Delhi: In a scathing remark, Chief Information Commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu has stated that the ministers who have taken an oath “need not be reminded that they have a duty to reveal the information that may be required for the due discharge of their duties.”Acharyulu has recommended the BJP, “since it is the ruling party”, to voluntarily disclose progress report of projects under Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme so that the MPs fulfill their “democratic obligation to inform the voters within a reasonable time.”In this case the appellant had asked for the progress of the works undertaken in Khatauna block of Madhubani district of Bihar under the Right to Information Act. The appellant had sought certified copies of an action taken report. To this there was no response from either the Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) or the First Appellate Authorities (FAA).“A voter has every right under RTI to know about selection of works, progress, incomplete works, the delay, reasons thereof and possible time of completion,” noted Acharyulu in an order dated August 18.The commission has noted that in principle every legislature/parliamentary party “shall be considered as public authority”.The voter appellant was furious over the non-response of the CPIO. Acharyulu has noted that the questions “were genuine and quite democratic.”“If not the voter then who would ask the representative or agency that executes the works for which representative has allocated funds? If the voter sought information about his representative in Parliament regarding progress of works initiated under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme, it has to be appreciated as proper use of RTI,” reads the order.The commission has expressed hope that all the Member of Parliaments “understood the true meaning of the oath” and also how “oath commits them not to breach the same.”“The Supreme Court in many of its cases has declared that the Right to Information is not just a legal right under RTI Act, but also a fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. The Commission hopes that all the MPs and legislators in our country understand the true meaning of the oath they have taken and also know how the oath commits them not to breach the same,” CIC noted.