VTU 7th and 8th Semester Results June/July 2017 Declared. Check Your Grades at results.vtu.ac.in

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka has announced the results of B.E/B.Tech 7th and 8th Semester (Non-CBCS) on its official website results.vtu.ac.in/ . The 7th and 8th Semester exams were conducted in the month of June / July 2017 in various colleges that come under the purview of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Karnataka.The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results by following the instructions given below.Step 1: Visit the official results website of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) - results.vtu.ac.in Step 2: Click on ‘Click Here for Result’ under June/July 2017Step 3: Enter your details in the space providedStep 4: Download the Result and take a Print Out for further referenceDirect Link: http://results.vtu.ac.in/results17/index.phpThe students who are not satisfied with their results can send the online application form for revaluation and for the photocopy of answer scripts, details of the same can be read by clicking on the URL below:Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is a public state university in Karnataka. It was established on 1st April 1998 by the Government of Karnataka. Colleges offering programs in engineering or technology in the state must be affiliated with the university as a statutory requirement.VTU is one of the largest universities in the country with 212 colleges affiliated to it. Around 4,67,100 Under Graduate students and 12,666 Post Graduate students attend various courses under the university. The university offers a total of 30 Under Graduate and 71 Post Graduate courses. The university has around 1800 P.hd candidates.