VTU B.E, B.Tech 5th-6th Semester Non-CBCS Results 2017 Declared at vtu.ac.in
Students can apply for re-evaluation of their results and can get a photocopy of their answersheets by requesting the same to the University.
Students can check their semester result at vtu.ac.in
VTU B.E, B.Tech 5th and 6th Semester Non-CBCS Results 2017 have also been declared today by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi on its official website - vtu.ac.in. The University had yesterday declared the results of Semester 1, 2, 7 and 8 for Non-CBCS for all regions and results of Semester 3 and 4 were released before that.
Students of Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology who were waiting for results of 5th and 6th Semester can check the same by following the instructions below:
How to Check VTU BE BTech Non-CBCS Exam Results 2017 for Semester 5 and 6:
Step 1: Visit the official website - vtu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Results from the Examination Tab, it will take you to http://results.vtu.ac.in/
Step 3: Click on “Click here for Non-CBCS Results New” under June/July 2017 towards the end of the page
Step 4: Enter your USN and click Submit
Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://resul+ts.vtu.ac.in/results17/index.php
Students can apply for re-evaluation of their results and can get a photocopy of their answersheets by requesting the same to the University.
Established in 1998 by the Government of Karnataka, VTU gets its name from Bharat Ratna Awardee Sir. M. Visvesvaraya – a noted Engineer and Scholar. The Visvesvaraya Technological University – VTU is a public university in the state that offers 30 Under Graduate and 71 Post Graduate courses to students across the state of Karnataka via its 202 affiliated engineergin colleges and institutions. The Varsity holds annual exams for its programs every year in the months of June and July.
Students of Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology who were waiting for results of 5th and 6th Semester can check the same by following the instructions below:
How to Check VTU BE BTech Non-CBCS Exam Results 2017 for Semester 5 and 6:
Step 1: Visit the official website - vtu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Results from the Examination Tab, it will take you to http://results.vtu.ac.in/
Step 3: Click on “Click here for Non-CBCS Results New” under June/July 2017 towards the end of the page
Step 4: Enter your USN and click Submit
Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://resul+ts.vtu.ac.in/results17/index.php
Students can apply for re-evaluation of their results and can get a photocopy of their answersheets by requesting the same to the University.
Established in 1998 by the Government of Karnataka, VTU gets its name from Bharat Ratna Awardee Sir. M. Visvesvaraya – a noted Engineer and Scholar. The Visvesvaraya Technological University – VTU is a public university in the state that offers 30 Under Graduate and 71 Post Graduate courses to students across the state of Karnataka via its 202 affiliated engineergin colleges and institutions. The Varsity holds annual exams for its programs every year in the months of June and July.