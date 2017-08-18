The VTU B.E./B.Tech (CBCS) I & II Semester June/July 2017 Results have been released by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) for the Mysuru, Kalaburgi and Belagavi region on its official website results.vtu.ac.in. The semester examinations were conducted in the month of June/July 2017.The University had already declared the results of 1st & 2nd Semester of B.E/B.Tech for the other regions on its website. Students of Mysuru, Kalaburgi and Belagavi can check their results from the official website by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - vtu.ac.in: Click on the below link at the bottom of the page below notifications“Click Here for CBCS Results” June/July 2017: Enter your USN Number and choose your Semester: Download the results and save it for further referenceCandidates who are not satisfied with the results can apply for the revaluation and recounting on the website. The schedule regarding the same will be uploaded in the website soon.Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) was established by the Government of Karnataka on 1st April 1988. VTU is one of the largest universities in India with 212 colleges affiliated to it and more than 4,67,100 UG students and 12,666 PG students are studying in it.The university offers a total of 30 undergraduate and 71 postgraduate courses. VTU has around 1800 PhD candidates. The colleges offering any program in engineering or technology in the state are affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi.