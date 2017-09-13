GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

VTU B.E VII & VIII Semester Revaluation Results June/July 2017 Declared at results.vtu.ac.in

VTU had conducted the regular exams for Bachelor of Engineering VII and VIII Semester in the months of June and July 2017 and declared the results of the same on 10th August, last month.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 13, 2017, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
VTU B.E VII & VIII Semester Revaluation Results June/July 2017 Declared at results.vtu.ac.in
VTU had also released the results of M.Tech Semester IV and VI earlier.
VTU B.E VII & VIII Semester Revaluation Results June/July 2017 have been declared by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) for all regions on its official results website - results.vtu.ac.in. (VTU) had conducted the regular exams for Bachelor of Engineering VII and VIII Semester in the months of June and July 2017 and declared the results of the same on 10th August, last month.

Many candidates had applied for the Revaluation of their exam papers, who can now check the revaluation results by following the guidelines given below:

How to check June / July 2017 Results of B.E VII & VIII Semester Revaluation Results?
Step 1: Visit the official results website of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) - results.vtu.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on last url ‘Click Here for Revaluation Results’ under June/July 2017 at the end of the page
Step 3: Enter Your USN details in the space provided and click Submit
Step 4: Download the Result and take a Print Out for further reference
Direct Link: results.vtu.ac.in/reval_results17
Visvesvaraya Technological University has also sent the 7th & 8th Semester photocopy verification link for answer scripts to the registered email-ids of the candidates. VTU had also released the results of M.Tech Semester IV and VI earlier.
Established in 1998 by the, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi is a state university that conducts semester examinations in the months of June/July and December/January every year. Over 50,000 students graduate from VTU every year. The Varsity offers 30 Under Graduate and 71 Post Graduate courses to over 202 engineering college affiliated to VTU.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES