VTU BE/BTech June-July Exam Results 2017 Declared for CBCS, Non-CBCS; Check Now
The varsity has updated the June/July 2017 exam results for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programmes for Semester I, II, III, IV for CBCS group while for Non-CBCS group the results are updated for Semester I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VII. The results for both the groups are updated for all regions.
Representative image
VTU Results 2017 for BE/B.Tech CBCS and Non-CBCS programmes have been updated last night by the Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi on its official website - http://results.vtu.ac.in/. The varsity has updated the June/July 2017 exam results for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programmes for Semester I, II, III, IV for CBCS group while for Non-CBCS group the results are updated for Semester I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VII. The results for both the groups are updated for all regions.
How to Check VTU BE/B-TECH 2017 CBCS/Non-CBCS Exam Results?
Candidates can use their USN number and check their result by following the instructions given below:
Step 1 – Visit the official results website of VTU - http://results.vtu.ac.in/
Step 2 – For CBCS results, click on ‘Click here for CBCS Results’
For Non-CBCS results, click on ‘Click here for Non-CBCS Results’
Step 3 – Enter your USN number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://results.vtu.ac.in/results17/index.php
Besides the exam results for BE and B.Tech (CBCS & Non-CBCS) June-July 2017 exam results, VTU has also declared the results for V and VII Semester (Crash/Extricating) Crash Course Results along with the Revaluation results too. These exams were also conducted in the month of June-July, earlier this year and the results are declared for all regions.
Results of M.Tech (Batch 2013-14) IV Semester have also been announced for all regions and candidates who had appeared in the same can follow the URL below to check their result now: http://results.vtu.ac.in/mtech_1314/index.php
How to Check VTU BE/B-TECH 2017 CBCS/Non-CBCS Exam Results?
Candidates can use their USN number and check their result by following the instructions given below:
Step 1 – Visit the official results website of VTU - http://results.vtu.ac.in/
Step 2 – For CBCS results, click on ‘Click here for CBCS Results’
For Non-CBCS results, click on ‘Click here for Non-CBCS Results’
Step 3 – Enter your USN number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://results.vtu.ac.in/results17/index.php
Besides the exam results for BE and B.Tech (CBCS & Non-CBCS) June-July 2017 exam results, VTU has also declared the results for V and VII Semester (Crash/Extricating) Crash Course Results along with the Revaluation results too. These exams were also conducted in the month of June-July, earlier this year and the results are declared for all regions.
Results of M.Tech (Batch 2013-14) IV Semester have also been announced for all regions and candidates who had appeared in the same can follow the URL below to check their result now: http://results.vtu.ac.in/mtech_1314/index.php
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh Shares Video of 'Most Bizarre Dismissal Ever'; Statistician Tells the Reason
- IFFI Row: Jury Member Rahul Rawail Says He Was Informed Nude 'Needs to be Changed'
- Google Doodle Says Happy Birthday to ‘Hole Puncher’ Instead of Pt. Nehru on Nov 14
- Alia, Siddharth, Kajol, Sushant, Karan Make A Stylish Entry At The Lokmat Style Awards 2017
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know