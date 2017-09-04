VTU CBCS Results Revaluation 2017 for Semester 1-6 Starts Today at vtu.ac.in
VTU CBCS Results Revaluation 2017 for Semester 1-6 starts today at the Visvesvaraya Technological University’s official website - vtu.ac.in. The Varsity had declared a series of exam results for various Semesters for Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) for the Bachelor of Education (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses which were conducted in the months of June and July, 2017.
The Re-Evaluation process for the same has started today and the online Re-Evaluation applications can be filed on or before 9th of September 2017 by following the instructions below:
How to file VTU CBCS Revaluation:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://results.vtu.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on Apply for Revaluation June/July 2017
Step 3: Enter Details and complete the revaluation application process
Step 4: Download and take a print out of the confirmation
Candidates can file the online Revaluation applications till September 9th without any late fee and the charges for the same are:
₹400 per subject for revaluation
₹20 Application Fees.
₹300 per subject for the photocopy of answersheet.
There are over a lakh students enrolled in various Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes of Visvesvaraya Technological University that follow the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).
However, in the past when several students reported failing in the re-evaluation results, the university formulated that the higher score between the first valuation (original results) and re-evaluation results will be considered. If the revaluation score is more upto 15 Marks, it will be considered; however if it is more than 15 Marks then the copy will go to a third evaluator and the mean marks between the two re-evaluations will be awarded.
Candidates interested in applying for the re-evaluation can refer to the notification issued by the Visvesvaraya Technological University below:
http://vtu.ac.in/pdf/exam/consideration.pdf
There are over a lakh students enrolled in various Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes of Visvesvaraya Technological University that follow the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).
However, in the past when several students reported failing in the re-evaluation results, the university formulated that the higher score between the first valuation (original results) and re-evaluation results will be considered. If the revaluation score is more upto 15 Marks, it will be considered; however if it is more than 15 Marks then the copy will go to a third evaluator and the mean marks between the two re-evaluations will be awarded.
Candidates interested in applying for the re-evaluation can refer to the notification issued by the Visvesvaraya Technological University below:
http://vtu.ac.in/pdf/exam/consideration.pdf
