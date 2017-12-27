Wage War on Kolkata, Bengaluru and New Delhi to Win Kashmir, Says Al-Qaeda in New Video
"If is it attacked in Kolkata, Bangalore and New Delhi, it will come to its senses and release its grip on Kashmir. India is using 600,000 troops just to hold on to Kashmir," said the video.
Representative image (Photo credit - Reuters)
New Delhi: The al-Qaeda on Tuesday night released a video stating that key to winning Kashmir was to wage war on other Indian cities, said a report in the Indian Express.
"If it is attacked in Kolkata, Bangalore and New Delhi, it will come to its senses and release its grip on Kashmir. India is using 600,000 troops just to hold on to Kashmir," said the terrorist group's subcontinent second-in-command Usama Mehmood in the video.
According to the Indian Express report, Mehmood calls for the “Indian Army and Hindu government's peaceful world" to be turned into a "war zone".
Mehmood also rallied for the "Jihadi movement to become strong" at the subcontinent level and for "Muslims of the whole region to stand behind Kashmiri people."
The video is made in a form of an interview with the terrorist, wherein he says, "In the caravan of al-Qaeda, there were, and still are, many Mujahideen who migrated to Pakistan to fight for Kashmir, but were forced to shut down their operations by the Pakistan Army."
The video follows another interview with Mehmood earlier this year, wherein he stated that the organisation’s aim was to "reform {reform Pakistan, Kashmir, India, Bangladesh and the whole of the subcontinent, into an Islamic subcontinent," said the Indian Express report.
Over the past year, the Indian army has stepped up its war against terrorism in Kashmir. On Tuesday, Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed suffered a major blow when its top commander Noor Mohammad Tantray, considered the brains behind the terror outfit's revival in the Valley.
