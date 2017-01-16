Wall Collapses at Bengaluru Mall, Two Injured

Bengaluru: A part of a wall collapsed on the rear side of Mantri Mall in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. Two people were injured and taken to the nearby hospital.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials received a call at 3pm stating that a portion of a wall had come down on the second floor of the mall.

The mall was immediately evacuated and all the shops were shut inside the mall. The BBMP officials and Bangalore police swung into action to take stock of the situation.

Bettegowda, BBMP Chief Engineer, West Division, said “The wall may have collapsed due to structural problem. We are yet to investigate the issue. The portion of the wall is not inside the mall but in the rear side of the building.”​