Wasn't Scared for My Life, They Were Kind to Me, Says Father Tom

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Kerala priest who was released recently after more than 17 months in captivity in Yemen, reached Bengaluru on Friday, a day after he landed in India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Speaking the Don Bosco Church in the city, Father Tom said his captors were kind to him. “I didn’t cry. I didn’t shiver. I wasn’t scared for my life. They didn’t torture me and gave me food. They were kind to me,” he said.Arriving in India on Thursday, Father Tom had thanked PM Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for their support.The Ministry of External Affairs had been making all possible efforts to secure his safe release and was in constant touch with countries in the region which could help secure his release, the ministry said in a release."After the required rest and recuperation period in Vatican City, Father Tom returned home today. On arrival, he was received by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism K J Alphons. Father Tom also met Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister," Thursday’s press release said.Father Uzhunnalil was abducted on March 4, 2016, reportedly in an incident of a terrorist attack in Aden by an unidentified group and taken to an unknown place, the ministry said.