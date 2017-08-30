Watch: Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Little-known Cave
Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be serving 20 years in jail for raping two of his women followers in this very cave. CNN-News18 has accessed a video, which gives a sneak peek into Dera chief's little-known cave.
New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim led a lavish life as was visible in his public appearances and his extravagant films, but little is known about the cave (Gufa), his abode.
