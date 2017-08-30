GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Watch: Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Little-known Cave

Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be serving 20 years in jail for raping two of his women followers in this very cave. CNN-News18 has accessed a video, which gives a sneak peek into Dera chief's little-known cave.

CNN-News18

Updated:August 30, 2017, 11:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim led a lavish life as was visible in his public appearances and his extravagant films, but little is known about the cave (Gufa), his abode.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be serving 20 years in jail for raping two of his women followers in this very cave. CNN-News18 has accessed a video, which gives a sneak peek into Dera chief's little-known cave. Watch the video here.



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Unfair to Call Cases Hindu Terror, Saffron Terror or Green Terror: Home Secretary

Unfair to Call Cases Hindu Terror, Saffron Terror or Green Terror: Home Secretary

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.