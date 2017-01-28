Watch: India's First Underwater Wedding Is Too Dreamy

In a one of its kind wedding, an Indian groom and his Slovakian bride exchanged wedding vows under the sea in Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram. The couple exchanged rings, garlands made of sea shells in a brief ceremony. Nikhil Pawar, a Maharashtrian met Eunika Pogran, when she came to Kovalam for a vacation last year and soon they fell in love.

On an underwater stage made of coconut shells, flowers, and palm leaves, the couple exchanged vows with the help of placards. The entire ceremony was performed in front of their friend, who happened to be a priest too. The entire set up was created by Bond Safai, who claim this wedding to be India's first undersea wedding.

The bride was dressed in a white gown and the groom looked dapper in a formal suit and the two of them wore their Scuba equipment over the wedding dresses.