Water Tanker Scam: What The Rs 400-Crore Controversy is About

New Delhi: Hours before being removed from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet, Kapil Mishra had approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, asking it to speed up investigation in the Rs 400-crore alleged water tanker scam. Mishra had claimed that he was sacked as minister for speaking out against corruption and later alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from his health minister, Satyendar Jain.

Here’s all you need to know about the alleged tanker scam

— The Rs 400-crore water tanker scam allegedly took place during the chief ministership of Congress’s Sheila Dikshit.

— Dikshit then was also the chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board.

— The scam allegedly involved irregularities in hiring private water tankers to supply water. Mishra has alleged the involvement of Dikshit and even "few people in the AAP government".

— The AAP government in June 2015 set up a fact-finding committee to investigate. The panel was constituted by Mishra.

— In August 2015, Mishra reportedly wrote to Kejriwal that the findings could spell trouble not just for those in the previous Dikshit government, but also for people in the AAP government.

— A case was registered by the ACB on June 20.

— Mishra had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then L-G Najeeb Jung asking them to initiate a CBI probe against Sheila Dikshit and others.