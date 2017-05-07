WB Governor in Hospital After Nose Bleeding, Condition Stable

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was, on Sunday, admitted to a medical facility in South Kolkata after he bled from the nose.

Sources at Bellevue Clinic told News18 that his condition was stable.

“He started bleeding from the nose due to high blood pressure. He was admitted around 7am. We have decided to keep him under observation, but there is nothing to worry,” said the source, adding that a special medical team has been formed to look after him. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is said to have called to enquire about his condition.

State education minister Partha Chatterjee and BJP leader Raju Banerjee visited the hospital.

Keshari Nath Tripathi became the Governor of West Bengal on July 24, 2014 and Governor of Bihar on November 27 the same year.

He is a veteran BJP leader and has also served as the speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.