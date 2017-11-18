GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

WB SET 2017 Admit Cards Released: Download Now, Test on 3rd December 2017

Along with the admit card, the candidates must carry a government issued ID like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter’s ID Card, etc on the exam day.

Contributor Content

Updated:November 18, 2017, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WB SET 2017 Admit Cards Released: Download Now, Test on 3rd December 2017
Candidates who had registered for WB SET 2017 can download their Admit Cards now
WB SET 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) on its official website - wbcsc.ac.in. The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2017 is scheduled to be conducted by WBCSC on 3rd December 2017 across the state of West Bengal.

Candidates who had registered for WB SET 2017 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Cards now:

How to Download WB SET 2017 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - wbcsc.ac.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Login Here’ under the SET (State Eligibility Test)-2017 tab given at the right hand side of the homepage screen

Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number and Password to login to your profile

Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1812/53866/login.html

The WB SET 2017 admit card will carry important information like Exam Venue & Time. Candidates must download their Admit Card at their earliest and report issues, if any, to avoid any last minute hassle. Candidates without Admit Card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Also, along with the admit card, the candidates must carry a government issued ID like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter’s ID Card, etc on the exam day.

About WBCSC West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2017
West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) is a State Agency appointed by the Government of West Bengal to conduct the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2017 and qualify candidates for the post of Lectureship in various Colleges and Universities in the state of West Bengal. WBCSC had completed the online application process for WB SET 2017 earlier in August this year and candidates who had registered for the same will be appearing for the State Eligibility Test on 3rd December 2017, next month.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Battleground Padmavati: Gaps Between Myth and History

Battleground Padmavati: Gaps Between Myth and History

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES