WB SET 2017 Admit Cards Released: Download Now, Test on 3rd December 2017
Along with the admit card, the candidates must carry a government issued ID like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter’s ID Card, etc on the exam day.
Candidates who had registered for WB SET 2017 can download their Admit Cards now
WB SET 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) on its official website - wbcsc.ac.in. The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2017 is scheduled to be conducted by WBCSC on 3rd December 2017 across the state of West Bengal.
Candidates who had registered for WB SET 2017 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Cards now:
How to Download WB SET 2017 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - wbcsc.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Login Here’ under the SET (State Eligibility Test)-2017 tab given at the right hand side of the homepage screen
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number and Password to login to your profile
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1812/53866/login.html
The WB SET 2017 admit card will carry important information like Exam Venue & Time. Candidates must download their Admit Card at their earliest and report issues, if any, to avoid any last minute hassle. Candidates without Admit Card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Also, along with the admit card, the candidates must carry a government issued ID like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter’s ID Card, etc on the exam day.
About WBCSC West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2017
West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) is a State Agency appointed by the Government of West Bengal to conduct the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2017 and qualify candidates for the post of Lectureship in various Colleges and Universities in the state of West Bengal. WBCSC had completed the online application process for WB SET 2017 earlier in August this year and candidates who had registered for the same will be appearing for the State Eligibility Test on 3rd December 2017, next month.
