WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 Results 2017 to be Declared on May 27 at 10 am at wbresults.nic.in

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) most likely to declare the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results 2017 on May 27 at 10 am. Students can check their results at wbresults.nic.in.

Earlier reports were doing rounds that West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik exams results Result 2017 will be announced in mid-May.

Students who had appeared for the exam will be able to access their results on the West Bengal Board's following official websites:

wbbse.org

wbresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

uccha.madhyamik result

exam results.com

The students who have been appeared for the WBBSE madhyamik Class 10 exams can check their WBBSE Result 2017 Class 10th results at the official site wbresults.nic.in.

If any student forgets his roll number he can search West Bengal WBBSE madhyamik Class 10 results 2017 name wise also.

The students are also allowed to get their West Bengal WBBSE madhyamik Class 10 result 2017 via SMS. For this, they will have to send an SMS on the number released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on its website.

Steps to download the West Bengal WBBSE madhyamik Class 10 results:

– Go to the official website of the WBBSE (wbbse.org) or WBBSE Madhyamik results 2017

– Click on the notification for the 2017 results.

– Select “Madhyamic Pariksha (SE)”.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Then download your results.

Here is the WB Madhyamik Result Pass Percentages Statistics of Previous Years: