WBJEE 2018 – Exam Schedule Released, Registration Begins 19th December 2017
WBJEE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd April 2018 in two shifts viz Paper-I Mathematics – 11AM to 1PM and Paper-II Physics & Chemistry – 2PM to 4PM.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://wbjeeb.nic.in/
WBJEE 2018 Exam Schedule has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board on its official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.
As per the official notification, WBJEE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd April 2018 in two shifts viz Paper-I Mathematics – 11AM to 1PM and Paper-II Physics & Chemistry – 2PM to 4PM. The online application process for WBJEE 2018 registration will start on 19th December 2017 and conclude on 19th January 2018.
The candidates must possess a valid mobile number and a personal email ID for WBJEE 2018 registration. Candidates seeking admissions to various Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self Financed Institutes in the State of West Bengal must apply on the official website to appear in WBJEE 2018 to qualify for Admissions to Academic Year 2018-19.
Application Fee:
As per the official notification, candidates are required to pay an online application fees of ₹500 (excluding Bank Charges) to register for WBJEE-2018
Eligibility:
1. Candidate must have passed Class 12th or equivalent exam (under 10+2 scheme) with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a Recognized Board.
2. Candidates must have cleared Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer Application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects.
3. The minimum qualification marks is set at 45% for the above subjects. A relaxation of 5% is given for candidates of Reserved Category.
Important dates
Online Application Process Begins – 19th December 2017
Online Application Process Ends – 19th January 2018
Last date to Download Confirmation – 24th January 2018
Correction Window Opens – 26th January 2018
Correction Window Closes – 28th January 2018
Admit Cards Release Date – 10th April 2018 (Tentative)
WBJEE 2018 Exam Date – 22nd April 2018
Declaration of Results – 5th June 2018 (Tentative)
As per the official notification, WBJEE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd April 2018 in two shifts viz Paper-I Mathematics – 11AM to 1PM and Paper-II Physics & Chemistry – 2PM to 4PM. The online application process for WBJEE 2018 registration will start on 19th December 2017 and conclude on 19th January 2018.
The candidates must possess a valid mobile number and a personal email ID for WBJEE 2018 registration. Candidates seeking admissions to various Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self Financed Institutes in the State of West Bengal must apply on the official website to appear in WBJEE 2018 to qualify for Admissions to Academic Year 2018-19.
Application Fee:
As per the official notification, candidates are required to pay an online application fees of ₹500 (excluding Bank Charges) to register for WBJEE-2018
Eligibility:
1. Candidate must have passed Class 12th or equivalent exam (under 10+2 scheme) with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a Recognized Board.
2. Candidates must have cleared Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer Application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects.
3. The minimum qualification marks is set at 45% for the above subjects. A relaxation of 5% is given for candidates of Reserved Category.
Important dates
Online Application Process Begins – 19th December 2017
Online Application Process Ends – 19th January 2018
Last date to Download Confirmation – 24th January 2018
Correction Window Opens – 26th January 2018
Correction Window Closes – 28th January 2018
Admit Cards Release Date – 10th April 2018 (Tentative)
WBJEE 2018 Exam Date – 22nd April 2018
Declaration of Results – 5th June 2018 (Tentative)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith & Co Turn to Bolt to Help Improve Running Between Wickets
- Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla Says, ‘I Played in the House With As Much Dignity As I Could’
- Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, Overwhelmed by Response of His Indian 'Sheerios'
- 20th November 2009: Sachin Tendulkar Crosses 30,000 Run Barrier
- Miss World 2017: Manushi Chhillar Always Calm and Composed, Reveals Ramp Walk Trainer