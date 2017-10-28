WBTET 2017 Last Date to Apply Tomorrow at wbsed.gov.in; 30,000 Vacancies, Apply Now
West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET) application has been released by West Bengal Primary Education Board (WBPEB) via notification number: 2552/BPE/2017 to fill in 30,000 vacancies in primary schools.
Last date to apply online on the official website of West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test is October 29. (Screenshot)
WBTET 2017 online application window will close tomorrow i.e. 29th October 2017 on its official website - http://www.wbbpe.org/.
West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET) application has been released by West Bengal Primary Education Board (WBPEB) via notification number: 2552/BPE/2017 to fill in 30,000 vacancies in primary schools across the state of West Bengal.
Candidates’ eligible and interested can apply online on official website by following the steps given below:
How to apply for WBTET 2017 online?
Step 1 – Visit official website - http://www.wbbpe.org/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here Online Application for TET-2017 (Primary) for Class I-V’
Step 3 – It will redirect you to http://wbbpeonline.in/
To read the notification click on ‘ Notification for WBTET 2017 - English’
Step 4 – To register click on ‘Register Yourself’
Step 5 – Enter details and click on send OTP and you will receive user id and password via SMS/mail
Step 6 – Click on ‘Registered user Login Here’
Step 7 - Enter received ‘user id’ and ‘password’ via SMS/mail
Step 8 – Enter asked details
Step 9 – Download application form before submission
Step 10 – Pay application fees via Debit/Credit card or Net Banking
Step 11 – Download confirmation with e-paid stamp and take a print out for further reference
The application fee to be paid online is ₹100/- for all categories candidates except SC, ST and PH category candidates need to pay ₹25/- for the same.
Eligibility Criteria:
1. Candidates who have scored 50% marks in higher secondary or senior secondary or its equivalent and have 2 year D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) from an institution recognised by NCTE can apply.
2. Candidates who have scored 50% marks in higher secondary or senior secondary or its equivalent and 4 year (Bachelor in Elementary Education) B.El.Ed can apply.
3. Candidates who have scored 50% marks in higher secondary or senior secondary or its equivalent and have Diploma in Special Education recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) can apply.
4. Candidates holding graduation degree and 4 year Diploma in Elementary Education (DE.EI.ED).
Candidates from SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH categories has relaxation of 5% in marks of Higher Secondary or Senior Secondary or any equivalent qualification. Ex-servicemen and Death-in-Harness (DH) category candidates are exempted.
