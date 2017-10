WBTET 2017 Last Date to Apply Tomorrow at wbsed.gov.in; 30,000 Vacancies, Apply Now

WBTET 2017 online application window will close tomorrow i.e. 29th October 2017 on its official website - http://www.wbbpe.org /.West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET) application has been released by West Bengal Primary Education Board (WBPEB) via notification number: 2552/BPE/2017 to fill in 30,000 vacancies in primary schools across the state of West Bengal.Candidates’ eligible and interested can apply online on official website by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit official website - http://www.wbbpe.org Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here Online Application for TET-2017 (Primary) for Class I-V’Step 3 – It will redirect you to http://wbbpeonline.in/ To read the notification click on ‘ Notification for WBTET 2017 - English’Step 4 – To register click on ‘Register Yourself’Step 5 – Enter details and click on send OTP and you will receive user id and password via SMS/mailStep 6 – Click on ‘Registered user Login Here’Step 7 - Enter received ‘user id’ and ‘password’ via SMS/mailStep 8 – Enter asked detailsStep 9 – Download application form before submissionStep 10 – Pay application fees via Debit/Credit card or Net BankingStep 11 – Download confirmation with e-paid stamp and take a print out for further referenceThe application fee to be paid online is ₹100/- for all categories candidates except SC, ST and PH category candidates need to pay ₹25/- for the same.1. Candidates who have scored 50% marks in higher secondary or senior secondary or its equivalent and have 2 year D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) from an institution recognised by NCTE can apply.2. Candidates who have scored 50% marks in higher secondary or senior secondary or its equivalent and 4 year (Bachelor in Elementary Education) B.El.Ed can apply.3. Candidates who have scored 50% marks in higher secondary or senior secondary or its equivalent and have Diploma in Special Education recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) can apply.4. Candidates holding graduation degree and 4 year Diploma in Elementary Education (DE.EI.ED).Candidates from SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH categories has relaxation of 5% in marks of Higher Secondary or Senior Secondary or any equivalent qualification. Ex-servicemen and Death-in-Harness (DH) category candidates are exempted.