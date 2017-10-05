GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
We Can't Be Called Pro-Govt, Says SC Judge Chandrachud

Sitting on a bench with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice Chandrachud suggested that lawyers should attend the Supreme Court hearings to know better.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:October 5, 2017, 12:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday took strong objection to a senior counsel describing the top court judges as "pro-government".

"President of a Bar Association commented yesterday that the Supreme Court is dominated by pro-government judges. He should come and sit here for a day to know in how many cases, we haul up the government day in and day out...based on issues," remarked Justice Chandrachud.

The judge's strong refutation has come in the wake of an "open letter" written on Wednesday by president of the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) Asim Pandya.

Pandya wrote the open letter to “pro-government judges”, asking them to uphold the Constitution as opposed to supporting the dispensation.

In 2009, the recommendation for his elevation to the Gujarat High Court was rejected.
