We Have Enough Proof that Pak Army Mutilated Soldiers in Kashmir: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that that they have enough proof that the Pakistan Army was involved in the killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the MEA summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and lodged a protest about the incident.

“We have sufficient proof that Pakistan Army crossed the LoC at Krishna Ghati. We have asked the Pakistan government to take action on the Army commanders responsible for this heinous act,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said in a press conference.

“Pakistan’s envoy should convey the Indian outrage. Of course, he has denied involvement in the beheadings,” he added.

The incident occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday when the Pakistani Army attacked a patrol team on Monday. Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of the BSF and Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army were killed and their bodies were mutilated.

“Blood samples of Indian soldiers involved have been collected & we also have trail of blood leading up to the LoC. This shows people came from across the borders have returned to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. We have told the Pakistan High Commissioner that we have enough evidence. We are sure that this barbaric act was conducted by the Pakistan Army,” Baglay said.

The Indian Army has vowed an “appropriate” response to the “despicable act”.

“Pakistan army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a Border Action Team (BAT) action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” a statement by the Indian Army said.

The grave act of provocation fuelled the tension between the two countries even further with ties already strained over death penalty being given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying and Islamabad’s constant raking up of the Kashmir issue.