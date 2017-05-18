'We Made a Mistake', Says Pakistani Media After Jadhav Verdict

New Delhi: Following the verdict of the International Court of Justice, news channels and websites across the border are calling Pakistan’s strategy at the ICJ a “mistake”, saying the jurisdiction argument was “weak and damaging”.

Dawn Newspaper’s website said the verdict had caused “shock and disappointment” in Pakistan.

Retired Pakistan judge Shaiq Usmani told Dawn.com that Pakistan had “shot itself in the foot”.

“It’s Pakistan’s mistake to have appeared there. They shouldn’t have attended (the ICJ hearing).” He further said that the proceedings against Jadhav will continue in Pakistan, except that he could not be executed till the ICJ gave its verdict.

Politician Shireen Mazari also said that going to the ICJ was a mistake.

As I had predicted in my earlier tweets the ICJ decision was a foregone conclusion. We did not have to go to ICJ to begin with but we did — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) May 18, 2017

London-based lawyer Rashid Aslam told Dawn News that Pakistan was grossly unprepared and did not utilise the 90 minutes it had to make its argument. “Pakistan had 90 minutes of argument time, but we wasted 40 minutes. I was surprised why we finished our arguments in such little time. I think Khawar Qureshi didn’t consume all the time that was afforeded to him.”

Politician Sherry Rehman, a Pakistan Peoples’ Party member, said that Pakistan’s case was weak. “We based our case on jurisdiction and it proved weak. More arguments should have been made regarding espionage.”

Lawyer Feisal Naqvi said the issue was a question of consular access. “The question is not whether he should be hung the questions are different. The question is whether he can get consular access,” Naqvi told Dawn.