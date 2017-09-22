We Never Initiated Cross-border Firing, India Tells Pak in DGMO-level Talks

India and Pakistan Army commanders, at the level of DGMO, held talks over the issue of cross-border firing on Friday.The two Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) discussed the issue at length.According to the Indian Army, the talks were held on Pakistan’s insistence and the Indian side made it clear that none of the incidents of firing were initiated by India and the Indian Army had only responded in kind to ceasefire violations.“DGMO-level talks at the behest of Pakistan DGMO was held on 22 Sep 17… Indian DGMO highlighted that all Cease Fire Violations in the Jammu Sector were initiated by Pak Rangers and the BSF (Border Security Force) troops deployed only responded appropriately to them. It was also emphasised that no targeted firing on civilians was carried out by own troops,” Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said in a statement.The DGMO, however, said that the BSF had fired upon “armed intruders” from the Pakistani side who were attempting to infiltrate from the Amrtisar border in Punjab.He told his Pakistani counterpart that India would respond to any loss of its troops or civilians.“The DGMO also also put across emphatically that the trend of infiltration along the LC continued with active support of Pak forward posts impacting peace and tranquility along the LC and also the internal security situation. This was evident from continued attempts of sniping and targeting of our troops undertaken through cross-border actions duly supported by Pak Army troops. DGMO reiterated that the Indian Army is a professional Army and reserves the right to retaliate appropriately to any incident leading to loss of life of our troop. He reaffirmed the sincerity in the efforts of Indian Army to maintain peace and tranquility along the LC provided there was a reciprocal effort from Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.