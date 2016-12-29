We Want to Empower Farmers so They Don’t Need Loan Waivers, Says MoS Meghwal

New Delhi: Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that the government wanted to empower farmers so that they don't need any loan waiver.

Speaking to CNBC-TV 18, Meghwal skirted question on farmers loan waiver and said his government does not want a situation where farmers need waiver.

"Earlier also there were farm loan waiver, but this does not reform the system. We want farmers to be empowered so that they can pay their loans. Farmers will be happy if we manage to devise such mechanism. We don't want a situation where farmers do not require to get their loan waived off, instead they take the loans and pay it on time," Meghwal said.

Speaking on Demonetisation, he said that the move will help in expanding tax base.​