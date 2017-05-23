X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Wedding Turns Violent After Clash Over Music; 3 Injured

PTI

Updated: May 23, 2017, 9:46 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Wedding Turns Violent After Clash Over Music; 3 Injured
Image for representative purposes only.

Saharanpur: A wedding in Saharanpur turned ghastly after two groups clashed over the music played by the DJ, which left three persons injured, the police said on Tuesday.

The wedding ceremony of Deepak was in full swing last night when an argument broke out between two groups over the music. Batons and sharp weapons were used in the clash, they said.

"Three persons were injured in the clash due to the use of batons and sharp weapons," Sharanpur SP Prabal Pratap Singh said.

Three persons have been arrested and a search is on for others, he said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital in Saharanpur.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 9:46 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.