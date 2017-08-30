Weed Out Fake Domiciles, Draw up a New List for Medical Admissions: SC to MP

In perhaps the first such case, Madhya Pradesh government has been directed to draw up a fresh list of candidates for medical admissions after weeding out those who deceitfully secured admissions on fake domicile documents.On Tuesday, a bench led by Justice SA Bobde held that the admission list for MBBS and BDS courses must be redone after investigating into wrong information provided by certain scrupulous candidates relating to their domicile.On a plea made by the state's Advocate General Purushaindra Kaurav, the Court gave authorities 10 days to conclude its inquiry and come up with a new list of candidates for admissions in government colleges.The bench dismissed the state government's appeal against the MP High Court order, which had said that information furnished by a candidate to the CBSE and in the NEET application form shall be treated as final for the purpose of determining domicile.“Looking to the extraordinary circumstances, we consider it appropriate to grant 10 days' time from today to the petitioners-State to comply with the directions given by the High Court vide the impugned order. We order accordingly,” directed the Supreme Court in its order.On a petition by Tarishi Verma and others, the High Court had on August 24 said that the state government will have to revise its admission list in view of the assertions made in the petition.Verma contended that several candidates belonged to other states and fraudulently secured admission on the basis of state quota by submitting false information and fake domicile certificates and genuine domicile category candidates were left behind.In 2016, the Supreme Court in its judgment had said that a candidate from Madhya Pradesh domicile category will be given first preference. Non-domicile category candidates can be considered only if the seats were vacant after the list of state domicile candidates was exhausted.The High Court had said: “It is directed that the State authorities shall conduct counselling, draw up the list of candidates eligible under the State quota by taking into consideration and treating as final the option and information regarding the State to which the candidate belongs that has been furnished by him in the NEET form submitted by him.”It is made clear that all information given by the candidate in the NEET form in respect of his residence shall be treated as final in terms of Rule 3(5) of the Admission Rules and thereafter the authorities shall proceed further in the matter by redrawing the merit list, the High Court had added.