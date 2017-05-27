West Bengal Government Likely to Regularise Fee in Private Schools

Kolkata: In a first, the West Bengal government is mulling a fixed fee structure for all private schools across the state. The decision will include suggestions from all stakeholders involved, including owners of these institutes and other trusts.

Speaking to News18, state education minister Partha Chatterjee confirmed that there will be some changes in the fee structure.

He said, “The chief minister will meet the representatives of all the private schools to discuss the matter on May 31 at Nabanna, the state secretariat. After the meeting we will impose a fixed fee structure in these schools. It will be unanimous decision. Let’s see how the meeting goes.”

The decision comes in the wake of the CM being flooded by requests from parents to intervene in the fee structure of private schools, which they say is exorbitant.

Party insiders claimed that the government is being cautious about the matter and has decided to keep politicians, from within and outside the party, away from the decision.

“We will ask school owners to suggest some logical fee structures and based on that we will take the final decision. We want to make the structure transparent. We have received several complaints that some of these schools are charging a hefty amount of money in the name admission,” an official at the school education department said.

“We will also raise the issue donations, which has become a menace nowadays,” the official added.