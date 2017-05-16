West Bengal High Madrasah Class 10 Result 2017 Declared at wbresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The result of West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Board (WBBME) Class 10th board examination were declared on Tuesday. This year, the examination was conducted between February 22 and March 3, 2017.

The WBBME Class 10 results is available online at their official websites wbresults.nic.in

Steps to check the WBBME Class 10 Result 2017:

- Log on to official website wbresults.nic.in

- Click on the link that says, ‘West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination-2017

- It will automatically redirect to another page

- You will see three options. ‘High Madrasah Examination’, ‘Alim Examination’ and ‘Fazil Examination’

- Click on option that you want to see

- Enter your roll number in the fields provided

- Click to submit

- Download the results and take a printout for future reference

The Madrasah Education system in Bengal was flourished with the foundation of the Calcutta Madrasah in 1780 by the British East India Company. It is one of the two education systems running in the State; the other being school education system.​