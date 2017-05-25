West Bengal HS Result 2017 to be Declared on May 30 at 10 am, Check Your Grades at wbresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of the Class 12 or Higher Secondary board examination on May 30. The exams were conducted from March 15 - 29, 2017.

Around 8 lakh students appeared for HS Class 12th exam this year.

According to Reports, Mohua Das, WBCHSE president, said the results would be officially declared at 10 am on Tuesday, and will be accessible online from 11 am.

The WBCHSE Class 12 Results will be available on official website wbresults.nic.in.

Steps to check WBCHSE Class 12 results 2017:

- Log on to official website wbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on HSC results 2017

- Enter the roll number and other details in the fields provided

- Click on Submit

- Download the HS Class 12 result and take a print out for future reference

The results will be also available on indiaresults.com, results.nic.in and examresults.net

The WBCHSE HS Results 2017 can be also be checked via mobile using SMS feature. Send a message in the following format:

WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Last year the results were released on May 16 and the overall pass percentage is 83.65 per cent.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is the West Bengal state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard 12 examination of West Bengal.The examination for the 12th standard is called the Uchyaa Madhyamik (Bengali) or Higher Secondary examination (Also known by its acronym H.S. or 10+2).