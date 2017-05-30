West Bengal to Get an Exclusive Logo Designed by CM Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata, known for her fondness for poetry and painting, on Monday unveiled the state symbol that will be sent to the Centre for approval. The logo highlights the ‘Biswa Bangla’ theme with Ashoka Pillars on it.

“Many states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have their own logos but we didn't have any. Therefore, we have decided to design our own logo. Our state symbol will have the national emblem, which is missing from the logos of many states,” she said.

Chief Secretary Basudeb Bandyopadhyay said the design was placed before a committee, headed by eminent artist Jogen Chowdhury, which approved it.

Mamata has designed logos for state projects earlier as well. The logo for Sabuj Sathi (Green Friend) scheme—cycle distribution to girl students—was also designed by her.

Around 30 lakh bicycles have already been distributed to students under the Sabuj Sathi scheme and another 35 lakh will be distributed shortly.

The logo for Gatidhara Scheme was also conceptualised by the CM. Gatidhara offers financial help of up to Rs 1 lakh to an unemployed person aged between 20 and 45 to buy “small vehicles”.