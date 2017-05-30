DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
West Bengal WBBSE HSC Class 12 Results 2017 Will be Declared Today at 10:30 am, Check Your Grades at wbresults.nic.in
Eight lakh students appeared for the higher secondary examination this year, which was conducted from March 15 to 29.
New Delhi: The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of Class 12 or Higher Secondary board examination on May 30 at 10:30 am. The exams were conducted from March 15 - 29, 2017.
Around 8 lakh students appeared for HS Class 12th exam this year.
According to Reports, Mohua Das, WBCHSE president, said the results would be officially declared at 10 am on Tuesday, and will be accessible online from 11 am.
The WBCHSE Class 12 Results will be available on official website wbresults.nic.in.
Steps to check WBCHSE Class 12 results 2017:
- Log on to official website wbresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on HSC results 2017
- Enter the roll number and other details in the fields provided
- Click on Submit
- Download the HS Class 12 result and take a print out for future reference
The results will be also available on indiaresults.com, results.nic.in and examresults.net
The WBCHSE HS Results 2017 can be also be checked via mobile using SMS feature. Send a message in the following format:
WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263
Last year the results were released on May 16 and the overall pass percentage is 83.65 per cent.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is the West Bengal state government administered autonomous examining authority for the Standard 12 examination of West Bengal.The examination for the 12th standard is called the Uchyaa Madhyamik (Bengali) or Higher Secondary examination (Also known by its acronym H.S. or 10+2).
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli and Co Take Time Off After Practicing Hard in London
- This Old Picture Of Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Karan Johar Is Pure Gold
- Exclusive: Read Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- List of Top Five Bikes to Buy in Less Than Rs 1 Lakh: The One That's Meant For You
- War Machine Review: Brad Pitt Is Disappointing In This Satire Gone Wrong