West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Results 2017 to be Declared at wbresults.nic.in on May End

Updated: May 10, 2017, 11:15 AM IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) most likely to declare the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2017, in the last week of May.

Earlier reports were doing rounds that West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik exams results Result 2017 will be announced in mid-May.

Students who had appeared for the exam will be able to access their results on the West Bengal Board's following official websites:

wbbse.org

wbresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

Steps to download the results for WBBSE Madhyamik results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the WBBSE (wbbse.org)

– Click on the notification for the 2017 results.

– Select “Madhyamic Pariksha (SE)”.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Then download your results.

Here is the WB Madhyamik Result Pass Percentages Statistics of Previous Years:

