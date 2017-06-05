West Bengal WBJEE Results 2017 Declared. Check Your Ranks on wbjeeb.nic.in

New Delhi: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced WBJEE Result on Monday. The WBJEE 2017 entrance examination was held on April 23.

WBJEE 2017 conducted Paper-I (Mathematics) from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m on April 23 while Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) was held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m on the same day.

The result of WBJEE is published in the form of Rank Cards and will consist of all the relevant ranks, total score and component scores in both the papers of the entrance examination. All the students who appeared for the entrance will be allotted a rank.

The WBJEEB published the answer keys of the WBJEE 2017 exam in May.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2017 is available online on office website wbjeeb.nic.in

Steps to check West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) Result 2017:

- Log on to the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

- Click on the result link

- Enter your registration number and other details in the fields provided

- Click on View Exam Results

- Download the WBJEE Result 2017 and take a printout for future reference.

WBJEE is the Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, government colleges and Self Financed Institutes in West Bengal.