Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, making it the first bilateral meet after the over two-month long standoff at Doklam. The meeting lasted for over an hour.Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that healthy, stable Sino-Indian ties in line with fundamental interests of their people.The President also called to push forward Sino-Indian ties on “right track”. Xi also mentioned Jawahar Lal Nehru’s Panchsheel treaty, saying that China was prepared to work with India to seek guidance from five principles of Panchsheel.1. Mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.2. Mutual non-aggression.3. Mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs.4. Equality and cooperation for mutual benefit.5. Peaceful co-existence.