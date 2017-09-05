GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

BRICS 2017: First Words of Chinese President Xi Jinping to PM Narendra Modi after Doklam Standoff

The development came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met along the BRICS Summit.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2017, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BRICS 2017: First Words of Chinese President Xi Jinping to PM Narendra Modi after Doklam Standoff
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the plenary session during the BRICS Business Forum the BRICS Summit in Xiamen. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, making it the first bilateral meet after the over two-month long standoff at Doklam. The meeting lasted for over an hour.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that healthy, stable Sino-Indian ties in line with fundamental interests of their people.

The President also called to push forward Sino-Indian ties on “right track”. Xi also mentioned Jawahar Lal Nehru’s Panchsheel treaty, saying that China was prepared to work with India to seek guidance from five principles of Panchsheel.

The five principles are:

1. Mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
2. Mutual non-aggression.
3. Mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs.
4. Equality and cooperation for mutual benefit.
5. Peaceful co-existence.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.