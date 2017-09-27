What RSS Affiliated Organizations Are Saying About State of Economy

After former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pointed out that economy is on a “downhill path”, BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday wrote that GDP growth is at sub-4% level. Amid fears of economic slowdown post demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), economy related affiliates of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh say this is a transitory phase and soon economy will be back on growth trajectory. Edited excerpts:“Demonetization effect is over, and those who are raising the issue are doing this for political purposes. Notebandi is the thing of past. Fact is that right now manufacturing sector is going slow, business and trade related activities are slacking and small scale industries are badly hit. I think this is because of the implementation of GST. After GST, a big transition phase followed.In our country, large section was part of unorganized sector because there was tendency to escape compliance, it had nothing to do with tax evasion. Now with the new reform, many are being pushed to shift to organized sector. That transition cannot happen overnight. Slowly it will improve. Also even today GST network website is not complete. Government is revising dates for return filing. It all impacts the economy. But it will pass.”“The market model of the entire world is similar, all are facing the problems of inequality and unemployment. But India is a different country, we cannot ape other models. We need to adapt Mahatma Gandhi or Deendayal Upadhyay’s models. In our agriculture-based economy why do we talk about industrialization of agriculture? This has brought about unemployment. In this regard, no government is different. Once they come to power, they all do the same things that are removed from the realities and context of India. It is too early for me to conclude if GST and notebandi have contributed to the slack in the economy. Economists are divided on the topic, and I don’t trust them. I have told them during many meetings that they fool us. Let us wait for some more time to fathom out the real figures. Though I think both the moves have had their benefits — GST is taking the economy to formalization and demonetization has brought many workers under the ambit of social security. They got themselves enrolled in Provident Fund.”“The current situation is temporary. It is in transition and short-term troubles will subside. But for long term benefits, we have to resort to the approach of Dattopant Thengadi and Deendayal Upadhyay — we have to work for the benefit of the last man (antyodaya). For this the subsidies need to shift from big corporate houses to the small scale industries. We need a paradigm shift in integrating growth and output with employment.”“All I want to say is that there is a lot of confusion in the government regarding the economy. Things are not clear — after demonetization money has come but it has not been invested. We don’t know what’s happening. Farmers are troubled, even in the BJP-ruled states the government policies are not taking shape. No concrete work has been done in setting up food processing units. There is lot of talk in this government, and no substance.”