1-min read

What the Dawood Tape Reveals About India’s Enemy Number One

Only a handful of people have heard the global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's voice. We bring you the five takeaways from the Dawood tape.

CNN-News18

Updated:August 10, 2017, 9:38 PM IST
The conversation nails Pakistan’s lies and strengthens India’s dossier against Dawood. (Photo: News18 Creatives)
India’s most wanted man Dawood Ibrahim has been caught on tape by CNN-News18. The 1993 Bombay blasts mastermind was rattled after he picked up a call he was not supposed to.

The global designated terrorist quickly handed over the phone to his aide Javed Chotani. The rest of the talking was done by Chotani, prompted by Dawood.

Here are the five takeaways from the Dawood tape:

> Dawood Ibrahim is alive and speaking from his Karachi den using a Pakistani cellphone +923x4xx3xxx3. Only a handful of people have heard the Don’s voice. This is the first time he is speaking directly to any TV channel.

> Dawood, designated a 'global terrorist' by United Nations, is operating out of his residence in in D-13, Block-4, Clifton, Karachi. In May 2016, CNN-News18 managed to track down the terror don's bungalow.

> India’s most wanted man is still controlling D-company via aides like Javed Chotani. Dawood’s businesses in Dubai are being masterminded by Chotani, a bookie. He was involved in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case where he allegedly worked as a conduit between Dawood and the players.

> The conversation reveals Dawood’s active role and debunks the theory that he is grievously ill. Dawood claims the only ailment he has is high blood pressure. In April this year, there were reports that the underworld don is in critical condition in Karachi after he suffered a heart attack.

> The conversation also nails Pakistan’s lies and strengthens India’s dossier against Dawood. Pakistan has always denied Dawood’s presence in their soil.

