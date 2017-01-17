What to do if You Are Being Trolled

Zaira Wasim, who played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was trolled online after she met Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti by a group of people who blamed the Chief Minister over recent unrest in the Valley and demanded that she should apologise for her actions.

The young actress apologised on Monday after she was trolled on social media for her meeting. “Forgive me, I am just sixteen... I want to apologise to all those people who I have unintentionally hurt. People have been hurt by who I meet,” she had said.

"I'm being projected as a role model for Kashmiri youth... I don't want anyone to follow my footsteps. I am not proud of what I am doing," she added.

Follow these simple tips to avoid cyberbullying:

- Ignore rather than engage with a troll. In other words, please do not feed the trolls.

- Don't respond. If you don't respond they may get bored and search for another victim.

- Block the person(s). Change your social networking settings to prevent the person who is cyberbullying from accessing your personal information on your profile. if need be change your user name and passwords.

- Keep a record of the derogatory remarks, just in case you need them as evidence. so save screenshots, posts, etc. that you can use in the event that you need to take it to the next step, i.e., legal action.

- Be selective about what you post. Don't post information online that someone can use against you.