Wheelchairs Used for Garbage as Patients Suffer in Andhra Hospitals

At a time when Andhra Pradesh is witnessing alarming cases of viral fever and hospitals are flooded with patients, wheelchairs are being used to dispose and transport garbage. The shocking visuals are reported from Ruia government hospital in Tirupati district.When confronted, the staff said, "The hospital administration did not provide any trolley to transport garbage from dustbins to dumping points. How will we remove garbage? There is no alternative option given to us by the hospital administration".Interestingly, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the presentation on seasonal diseases and tribal health at the Camp Office in Vijayawada on Thursday.He reviewed and discussed measures taken and schemes being implemented for the treatment and prevention of malaria, dengue, swine flu and vector-borne diseases and said that the four departments, Health & Family Welfare, Tribal Welfare, MA & UD and Panchayati Raj, must work together efficiently.This year Andhra Pradesh has recorded 14,679 cases of Malaria and 2,642 cases of dengue.