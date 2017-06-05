When a Horse Came Crashing Through a Car's Windscreen

Jaipur: It was not a usual road accident, or certainly not the one you encounter often. The scorching heat of Jaipur on Sunday, coupled with honking vehicles, took a toll on a horse's nerves who then smashed into a car through its windshield. The horse and the driver sustained minor injuries.

The rattled horse lost control and crashed into a car at Jaipur Club in Civil Lines, according to a passerby.

The horse remained stuck for 10 minutes before it was rescued by people and the forest department officials, who arrived soon after. The horse was, then, taken out of the car through one of the doors.

The images and videos of the horse, with the broken windshield strewn all over, quickly made their way to social media.