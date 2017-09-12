When Amit Shah's 'Quiz' Left Bengal BJP Workers Embarrassed

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday was taken aback after some party workers during his “Vishesh Baithak” (special meet) in Kolkata failed to answer date of birth and death anniversaries of noted individuals like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BR Ambedkar and Swami Vivekananda.While asking the leaders to prepare for mission Bengal, Shah asked the workers in a packed Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) auditorium to answer date of birth and death centenaries of these icons.“Some of them failed to reply and faced the wrath of our party President. He became angry and warned all of us to learn about these world leaders. Amit ji told us that a good and learned teacher can only make a better student and to woo people in Bengal, basic knowledge is must,” a BJP leader told News18.“The questions were based on party ideologies. It came as a surprise to all of us. We never thought that in between discussions he would be judging our general knowledge. This was embarrassing for all of us because every year we organize special events on birth and death anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BR Ambedkar and Swami Vivekananda,” he said.Also, to popularize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat – Shah asked workers to launch “Mann Ki Baat... Chai Ke Saath” in all the 77,000 booths across Bengal.Speaking to News18, BJP’s Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shivprakash, said, “We have decided to start ‘Mann Ki Baat... Chai Ke Saath’ in all the booths to spread the Prime Minister's message to the people.”In all the booths party members are required to put up banners, speakers close to tea stalls in order to encourage people to hear PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ every Sunday.During his review, Shah expressed his dissatisfaction over BJP’s Vistarak programme in the state.He asked party leaders to push up the membership numbers from existing 45,000 to nearly 2 Crore in Bengal and asked workers to fight back politely, instead of crying over TMC’s atrocities.The party president will be back in the city on January 18, to review the party’s progress.