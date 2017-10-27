When Boxer Vijender Singh Questioned Rahul Gandhi About his Wedding Plans

: One question that Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, by his own admission, encounters very often and that has become antiquated, relates to his marriage.On Thursday evening, Rahul continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi.After a series of questions, in the session where he engaged with the business community on the aforementioned subjects, there occurred a light moment, evoking cheers and giggles.Star boxer Vijender Singh, who was also among the attendees, stood up, and asked Rahul what the Gandhi scion described as a "very old question".Vijender, first, took a swipe at politicians, saying he had seen several of them just cutting ribbons and inaugurating programmes, but never saw Rahul. The star boxer, then, asked Rahul's views on sports development in the country, and if he played any of them.Vijender's question brought a smile on Rahul's face. The Congress V-P said that he exercises, runs, swims and holds a black belt in Aikido. "It's just that I don't talk about these things in public," Rahul said.However, it was the latter part of Vijender's question that elicited cheers from the crowd, perhaps, suggesting they also wanted an answer."My wife and I always talk and ask when Rahul Bhai will get married," Vijender asked. A confident Rahul, taking a stroll on the stage, said that it was, rather, an old question that keeps recurring."I believe in destiny, and when it has to happen, it will happen," he said.