When Chief Justices Are in The Minority

The Supreme Court’s “setting aside” talaq-e-biddat is historic for more than one reason. It is of course a rare event that a Constitution Bench strikes down a law for violating fundamental rights of citizens. It is even rarer that a sitting Chief Justice of India finds himself among the minority in a split verdict in a Constitution Bench case.CJI JS Khehar has notched up this rare (and possibly unwanted) distinction in this case. The last time a CJI found himself in a minority in any case was when Justices J Chelameswar and Gyan Sudha Misra disagreed with CJI Altamas Kabir on the question of a preventive detention order under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974.As this study by Yogesh Pratap Singh, Afroz Alam and Akash Chandra Jauhari has shown, it is rare for judges on the CJI’s bench to dissent against the majority in that case, and even rarer for the CJI to find himself in the minority on the bench. The CJI being in the minority happens so rarely that it was possibly what confused some court reporters when he started reading his judgement first (following the seniority convention) into believing that his was in the majority and the Supreme Court had upheld the talaq-e-biddat as legal and constitutional.As the designated “Master of Rolls” of the Supreme Court of India, the CJI also has the power to decide which judge will hear what case, and what combination of judges will hear a given case. Coupled with the fact that over the years, the number of dissenting judgements on benches featuring the CJI has gone down, one gets the sense that CJIs are picking benches to ensure maximum consensus and not necessarily diversity of views. Even accounting for the fact that there are fewer dissenting judgements being written in the recent decades (possibly attributable to greater workload, fewer constitution bench cases), the data in the study conducted by Singh, Alam and Jauhari suggests that CJIs haven’t been very receptive to dissenting views on the bench.That said, there have been notable cases in the past where the CJI has found himself in the minority in Constitution Bench cases as well. Justice BP Sinha found himself in the minority in two such cases, in Syedna Taher Saifuddin v State of Bombay and Automobile Transport (Rajasthan) v State of Rajasthan. Interestingly, while the judgement in Automobile Transport was recently overturned by the Supreme Court in Jindal Stainless Ltd v State of Haryana (though not agreeing with Sinha), the correctness of the majority judgment in Syedna Taifuddin is still under consideration by the Supreme Court.While there are instance of past minority judgements having eventually found favour with future benches (such as Justice Khanna’s famous dissent in ADM Jabalpur v Shivkant S Shukla), the minority judgement of CJI Khehar is unlikely however to find favour in the future. It is, as others have also pointed out, so shoddily reasoned and poorly researched that it is hard to see why it would be relied upon for any purpose in the future.Reading the different opinions, it is also possible to take an educated guess at the sequence of events that led up to the final verdict in this case. Khehar wrote the first judgement and circulated it to his colleagues. Then, since he refers to Khehar’s judgment, Justice Rohinton Nariman penned his dissenting judgement and circulated the same. The last to write an opinion was Justice Kurien Joseph who agreed mostly with Nariman but also refers to the CJI’s judgment. We do not know at what point Justice Abdul Nazeer signed on to the CJI’s judgement, whether he had the benefit of reading Nariman’s and Joseph’s opinions but Justice UU Lalit signed on to Nariman’s opinion clearly after having had the benefit of reading both Khehar’s and Nariman’s.The fact that Khehar’s judgement does not refer to either Nariman’s or Joseph’s judgements is quite revealing. Usually, one finds that it is the majority judgment which does not refer to the minority ones, but in this case, it is the minority judgement which does not refer to the ones in the majority. It suggests perhaps that Khehar’s judgment was written believing it would be the majority judgement in the case, until the judgments of Joseph and Nariman came in.All of this is important because it hints at a larger problem – that there was probably no prior discussion and planning between the judges before the judgements were written. A case goes to a Constitution or larger bench not just because five heads are better than three or two, but because it means that there’s a chance for a greater diversity of views to be reflected and proper intellectual debate among the judges before the judgement is written. The questions which go before a Constitution bench, as the name suggests, are ones which involve important questions of interpreting the constitution or ones which are of grave public importance, and for it to be reduced to a case of just counting votes on the bench is a diminishing of the judicial process in the matter.(The author is a Senior Resident Fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. Views expressed are personal.)