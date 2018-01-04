When Lalu Prasad Yadav Had His Day in Court and Got Some Laughs

Convicted in the second fodder scam case, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday tried to put arguments for his case himself before the special CBI judge.While CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh warned him about his supporters sloganeering outside the courtroom in the beginning, the conversation soon took a lighter note.The court burst into laughter after Lalu, while complaining of severe cold inside the jail, urged the court to decide his fate with a cool mind.That was not the only light moment. When Singh reminded Lalu that his party leaders used caste factors while publicly discussing the court’s verdict, Lalu pipped, “Sir, this is the era of inter-caste marriage.”The court will pronounce quantum of punishment in Deogarh treasury case on Friday.When Singh asked if he had any problem with his decision to defer pronouncement of sentencing, Lalu said, “No, sir I will come whenever you want. I will happily come. Don’t direct to produce me through video conferencing.”Responding, the judge said, “Don’t worry. Nobody will know the timing when I will summon you.”Lalu also pleaded to withdraw contempt petitions against some leaders but the judge declined it saying, “Manish Tewari, Tejashwi Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad and Shivanand Tiwari have stated against the court's order in public, I have also heard them on TV. Let them appear on Jan 23.”Lalu told the court that he was himself a registered lawyer in the High Court and Supreme Court. Seeking leniency, he argued that he was not holding any post in 1990. This prompted the judge to remind him that he became the chief minister and kept finance ministry also in the same year.After postponing the sentencing, Singh said he "got phone calls from Lalu's men" but didn't specify what was said to him. "I got many references for you but don't worry, I will follow only law", he told Lalu.