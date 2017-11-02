When Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gifted Bhutan's Prince a Football
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the queen and their son. (Image: @narendramodi)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gifted an official football from the FIFA U-17 World Cup to the young prince of Bhutan.
King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the queen and their son arrived on Wednesday on a four-day visit. "Presented the Prince of Bhutan an official football from the FIFA U-17 World Cup and a chess set," Modi tweeted.
He said he had a wonderful meeting with the three.
