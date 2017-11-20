‘When Priya Ranjan Da Cleared My Hotel Bills in Germany’

I have been long associated with Priya da and I have never seen such a gentle, hospitable man in my life. Today, he left all of us but for me it’s an irreparable loss. I lost my elder brother… you can say my Guardian who taught me how to behave/act while in politics. Though, he was in hospital, but his presence used to make me confident to take any decision.He was always a person who used to inspire all of his subordinates without having any reservation. He was so affable..so gentle..so hospitable which is a very rare traits of a politicians.He was a great orator also. I think - if it is to be believed - he can demolish everything by his eloquence and oration. This was amply proved when he got the award of best parliamentarian in 2007. He was a preacher of great power.He used to love me but whenever I used to make mistakes – Priya da never used to waste the opportunity to scold me. He was a wonderful person and it is very unfortunate that good people always die early.Since his treatment, I had a strong belief that one day a miracle will happen and we will be able to see our Priya da guiding us towards light. I don’t why I was confident that he will be released from hospital and once again we will share some of the best moments which he dreamt for us and all the party workers in Bengal.Among many topics, discussion on football which we never used to miss. Both of us were crazy about football. In 2006, he became the first Indian to be a match commissioner in a FIFA World Cup game.I would like to share a very interesting moment where Priya da came as a savior. I decided to watch the FIFA World Cup in Germany (in 2006). I got a match ticket from Priya da and was very excited to witness the match in Germany.I took a flight and while frisking at Amsterdam airport, I lost my football match ticket. I was numbed and accusing myself that how can I be so irresponsible that the ticket which is must to enter the stadium is lost. My entire effort, energy and money was lost in Amsterdam. I almost cried and decided to go to Germany.I went to my hotel in Berlin and called up Priya da almost sobbing. I narrated the whole incident and he assured me another ticket. “Don’t worry. I will arrange another ticket,” then Priya da told me. I got a new ticket and watched the match. It was one of the unforgettable moments of my life.Not the least. When I was checking out of my hotel in Germany and about to make payments for my stay – the receptionist (after much request) told me that all my bills were paid by someone identified himself over telephone as ‘Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi’.While remaining incognito he paid all my bills. That was a great surprise for me.Dada you left us alone but will surely try to follow your footsteps.